Sunday, November 19, 2023 – Thirdway Alliance party leader, Dr. Ekuru Aukot, has said foreign investors are worried about investing in Kenya due to massive corruption in President William Ruto’s regime

In a social media post on Sunday, Dr. Ekuru Aukot said his friend overheard investors in Addis Ababa speaking about the ills of investing in Kenya due to massive corruption by Ruto’s men and women.

“Once again, my little bird has whispered to me that the teams meeting in Addis Ababa are worried about the nature of the serious corruption in our country, Kenya, and the very adverse effects it will have on the cost of trade in the central corridor of East and Central African Nations,” Dr Ekuru stated.

The lawyer urged President William Ruto to act and restore investors’ confidence since the country is heading in the wrong direction with that perception.

“They prefer not to have Kenya in it. President William Ruto, you need to do something about this perception of our country that you currently lead,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST