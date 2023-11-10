Thursday, November 9, 2023 – The father of Liverpool star Luis Diaz has been finally freed by kidnappers almost two weeks after he was kidnapped at gunpoint by the guerilla terrorist group ELN.

Luis Manuel Diaz was taken into the hands of a ‘Humanitarian Commission’ made up of the Catholic Church & the UN’ on Thursday afternoon.

He is currently being taken to a nearby city for medical checks, with family already on their way to see him.

First images released on Colombian television showed Diaz Senior, wearing a cap and holding a drink, waving an arm in the air.

Diaz’s father, 58, was taken along with his wife as they stopped for watermelons at a petrol station on October 28.

Colombia’s anti-government National Liberation Army (ELN), a left-wing guerrilla group, were subsequently found to be responsible.

His mother was rescued hours after being kidnapped but his father remained missing.

‘The Colombian Football Federation thanks the National Government, the Military Forces, and the National Police, as well as all the institutions and officials that made the release of Luís Manuel Díaz, father of our player Luís Díaz, possible,’ a statement from the Colombia FA read.

‘Football as a sporting discipline symbolizes talent, dedication, teamwork and the intrinsic values ​​of human beings. In Colombia, it must continue to be a benchmark for entertainment, healthy competition, unity, and joy.

‘Therefore, we insist on the need to maintain this activity, as well as those who are involved in it, in the sporting and administrative part and their families, outside of any scenario other than sports.’

The statement continued: ‘Behind a ball, the dreams and illusions of boys and girls, young people, women, men and adult soccer players, their loved ones and an entire country roll.

‘Football is passion in peace. Let no one ever think of attacking that reality again!’