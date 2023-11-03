Friday, November 3, 2023 – Mainz have confirmed Anwar El Ghazi’s contract has been terminated over the Dutch winger’s social media posts on the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

The former Aston Villa and PSV star was recently suspended from training and match days at the German club after he made a pro-Palestine post on social media.

Mainz announced earlier this week that it had lifted El Ghazi’s suspension after holding an ‘in-depth conversation’ with the player.

Given his commitment to upholding the club’s values and the remorse shown, and in keeping with the club’s culture of using mistakes as an opportunity to learn, Anwar el Ghazi will return to training and matchday-related activities with FSV Mainz 05 soon,’ a club statement read.

El Ghazi took to social media again on Wednesday to clarify his position, insisting he had ‘no regret or remorse’ over his original post and that he was ‘against the killing of all civilians’.

Mainz responded to the statement by vowing to ‘examine the facts from a legal standpoint and then evaluate the situation’.

The Bundesliga side have now agreed to terminate El Ghazi’s contract.

‘FSV Mainz 05 is ending the contractual relationship with Anwar el Ghazi and terminated the player with immediate effect on Friday,’ a club statement read.

‘The club is taking this measure in response to the player’s statements and posts on social media.’

El Ghazi had posted on Instagram to reaffirm his position and claim the original statement on October 27 was his ‘only and final’ statement to both his club and the public.

He added that any other statements or comments issued in his name or attributed to him ‘are not factually correct,’ before outlining his position.

‘I condemn the killing of all innocent civilians in Palestine and Israel,’ Al Ghazi wrote.

‘My sympathies are with the innocent victims of this conflict irrespective of their nationality. I am committed to a peaceful and integrated Middle East region. ‘To the extent my previous statements on social media have been misunderstood, I would like to make clear that I stand for peace and humanity for all.’