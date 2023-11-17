Thursday, November 16, 2023 – Kylian Mbappe has reportedly agreed a deal with PSG to forego significant bonuses he is owed.

The French superstar had wanted to leave the Parisians and join Real Madrid upon the expiry of his contract in the summer of 2022. However, he made a late U-turn and penned a new deal with the French giants until 2024, with the option of an extra year to 2025 that only he could activate.

In the summer, Mbappe was exiled from PSG’s squad after he informed the club he would not be utilising that extension, and leave on a free transfer next summer. He was subsequently left out of the club’s pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea and forced to train with a group.

Later, Mbappe was then reintegrated after missing the first game of the season against Lorient.

According to French outlet RMC Sport, Mbappe was only allowed to return to the squad if he agreed to forego bonuses that he was owed.

The report claims PSG had originally insisted the only way he could rejoin Luis Enrique’s first team was if he signed a new deal, something the forward refused to do and a prospect he continues to dismiss.

As a result, they changed tact and Mbappe has now given up approximately €80m (£70m) worth of bonuses after reaching an agreement with the club following his reintegration.

PSG remain desperate to extend the contract of their talisman, who continues to be linked with a move to Real Madrid.

But, despite the constant speculation over his future, Mbappe shows no signs of letting it distract him after scoring 13 goals in 11 Ligue 1 outings this season.