Wednesday, November 22, 2023 – Former Barcelona and AC Milan legend, Ronaldinho is reportedly facing the seizure of two properties in Brazil to pay off alleged tax debts.

According to Mail Online, Tax chiefs have ordered a valuation of his real estate assets in Rio de Janeiro and his home state of Rio Grande do Sul so they can be used to recoup any money owed by the former footballer if necessary.

The location of the properties are said to be in the western part of Rio and Xangri-La, a municipality located on Brazil’s south coast around 80 miles from the city of Porto Alegre where Ronaldinho was born.

Frustrated tax inspectors set their sights on Ronaldinho’s property after failing to find any money in the footballer’s bank accounts, according to Brazilian media reports.

In November 2018 the 43-year-old had luxury cars and artwork seized by Brazilian officials after he and his brother Roberto de Assis Moreira were chased by officials over claims he owed money for fines levied against his charity.

The previous month he had his passport confiscated after state prosecutors attempting to recover money in a separate case linked to illegal construction in a protected area, discovered just five pounds in his bank account.

He ended up spending a month in prison in Paraguay and four more months under house arrest at a hotel in its capital Asuncion after flying into the country on a fake passport in March 2020.