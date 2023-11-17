Thursday, November 16, 2023 – Boxing icon, Floyd Mayweather has announced his next fight against John Gotti III to take place on Saturday, February 10 – a day before Superbowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

Mayweather, 46, announced the event, which is titled ‘Unfinished Business’, on social media with the caption: “Kicking Off Super Bowl Weekend – Unfinished Business. See You Guys In Las Vegas. More Details Coming Soon!”

The venue and date are still to be confirmed by Mayweather’s team.

Mayweather has had seven exhibition fights since retiring from professional boxing in 2017.

He fought Gotti in June in Florida but the clash ended in a no-contest after referee Kenny Bayless stopped the fight in the sixth round due to excessive trash-talking.

The event then descended into chaos as a huge brawl broke out between the camps of both fighters.

Gotti, 30, is the grandson of infamous mafia boss John Gotti of the Gambino crime family, which was once described as America’s most powerful crime syndicate.

Gotti won two out of two boxing fights after switching to the sport from MMA, before his first meeting with Mayweather.