Monday, November 20, 2023 – A Florida rapper is facing murder charges after she was caught on security footage allegedly gunning down her manager in the middle of the street.

Kevhani Camilla Hicks, 27, who goes by Key Vhani onstage, was filmed shooting her manager multiple times on Oct. 9 in the Wynwood neighborhood of Miami after he and another man accosted her on the street.

In footage obtained by NBC Miami, Hicks was seen stepping out of a white car with her manager before they appeared to get into an argument and began hitting each other.

Another man then climbed out of a rear door and joined the fight against Hicks.

The man and the manager finally threw Hicks to the ground and pinned her there.

After they left her, Hicks walked away from the pair then suddenly turned and drew a handgun from her bag and opened fire.

Her manager dove to the ground and scrambled for cover behind a car, but Hicks pursued him into the street while continuing to shoot until he was wounded on the ground.

At that moment, the second man who had joined the manager to attack Hicks jumped into their car and pulled out, ramming into Hicks and apparently running her over.

He then sped off in the car, and Hicks stood and ran down the sidewalk out of view.

Responding cops found the manager with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital but later died.

Hicks, who was hospitalized with blunt-force injuries, told police the shooting was an act of self defense and that she had feared for her life.

“The defendant stated she was in fear due to the victim’s size and upon hearing the victim yell ‘I’ll kill you with one hit,'” a police report from the incident read, according to NBC Miami.

A GoFundMe set up for Hicks by an apparent family member alleged the two men in the video have “assaulted her multiple times.”

The rapper was placed in custody, but is expected to be released after a judge granted her $50,000 bond and house arrest in a recent hearing.

An attorney for Hicks called the incident a “clear case of self-defense.”