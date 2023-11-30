Thursday, November 30, 2023 – A kind-hearted man came to the rescue of a police officer who was stranded while on duty due to heavy floods currently being witnessed in the country.
He carried the police officer on his back as he helped him to cross the flooded river.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
