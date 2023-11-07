Tuesday, November 7, 2023 – Netizens have reacted in shock after a motorbike rider was filmed risking his life and that of a pillion passenger by speeding dangerously on a busy Kenyan highway.

He was racing with other riders, oblivious to the danger that they were posing to themselves and other road users.

In the video, the daring rider is seen overtaking vehicles at breakneck speed along the busy road.

Neither the rider nor the pillion passenger was wearing protective gear.

This is flirting with death.

Watch the trending video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.