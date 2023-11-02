Thursday, November 2, 2023– Nashon Otieno Angudha alias Kuja Biro is among four suspects arrested after kidnapping and robbing a foreign couple of over Ksh 13.5 million.

According to DCI, an Australian man and his Ugandan wife were lured into the country from Uganda by Nashon and his gang for a gold business deal.

A contact person who identified himself as ‘Raymond from England’ had days earlier connected the couple with Felix Ochieng Nyongesa, who posed as the seller.

After a series of WhatsApp conversations, Felix, who is believed to be part of Nashon’s gang, asked the couple to meet him at Village Market in Gigiri, Nairobi on Oct 28, where they were to do the business.

Once at the agreed venue, Felix sent a driver who picked them up in a Toyota Prado and drove them to the office setting building along Glory Rd in Runda, where more than 10 men lay in wait.

On arrival at their snare, gears shifted fast from the initial VIP treatment to a rough up that subdued them, with the man suffering hefty blows and strangulation that left his wife begging for their lives.

She was not spared either as the gang handcuffed and slapped her repeatedly as they touched her inappropriately.

Eventually, the $60,000 the couple had carried in cash was robbed, including other jewelleries valued at over $30,000.

Scared, badly injured and writhing in agonizing pain, the couple was hurled back in the Prado and dumped at Rehema Hse within the CBD.

Good Samaritans helped them to a South B hospital where they were treated before reporting to DCI Gigiri.

Nashon, who is among the key suspects in the kidnapping and robbery incident, is an aspiring politician.

He unsuccessfully vied for an MP seat in the 2022 general elections.

He also lives a very lavish lifestyle.

