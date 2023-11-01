Wednesday, November 1, 2023 – Bomet Governor Hilary Barchok has slammed the government of President William Ruto for shortchanging his county in terms of development despite the region having overwhelmingly voted for him in the last election.

Barchok questioned why Bomet’s equitable share pales compared to other smaller counties that have a leaner population.

According to Barchok, Bomet ought to receive more, especially since it has historically contributed a lot to Ruto’s political journey.

”I think the only money we have received over the last year is around Ksh 9 million. Check the distribution in terms of funding that is going to roads. We have been given zero,” the Governor charged.

”Even if we are living in a forest, I think we also have rights. Bomet should not be used as a vote basket, but when it’s time to dish out development projects, we are given a raw deal,” he added.

The Governor maintained that Bomet residents are not happy and have been asking questions as to why the national government has not fulfilled its promises to them.

As such, he demanded that all government entities tasked with completing key projects in the region do so without further delay.

”To be fair to the people of Kenya and to the people of Bomet, anyone who has been assigned a Ministry including Cabinet Secretaries and PSs, we want you to be fair to us,” Governor Barchok stated.

He further fired a warning to his fellow UDA politicians who have developed a habit of visiting the county to attend political events to focus on development and steer away from politicking.

”Come with your development agenda. Tell us what you are doing for the people of Bomet, but politics can wait until 2027, then we will meet at the ballot,” further said the Governor.

Governor Barchok’s statement comes against a backdrop of political unrest in the area.

Recently, an event organized by the area women representative Linet Chepkorir ended in chaos after National Assembly Majority Whip Sylvanus Osoro took to the podium to address the residents.

The Kenyan DAILY POST