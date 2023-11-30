Thursday, November 30, 2023 – Kakamega Senator, Dr. Boni Khalwale, has turned against Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, accusing him of having a bad attitude against the Senate.

This is after Mudavadi refused to honour the summons to appear before Senators for grilling.

As a result, Senators demanded that all Ministers in President William Ruto’s Cabinet must be reined in for defying Parliament’s directives.

Speaking on the floor of the House yesterday, the outspoken lawmaker claimed that the CS issued a flimsy reason for skipping a grilling session slated for that morning.

Mudavadi had been invited to respond to a number of questions from the senators but, in a last-minute ditch, sent a letter informing the sitting that he was outside the country on delegated duties.

“Mr Speaker, from your communication, the Prime Cabinet Secretary has alerted the Senate this morning. It should also occur to this house that this is not the first time the Prime CS has failed to appear before this House,” he sternly observed.

“If this does not imply attitude, then what does? The CS has an attitude about this house. He thinks that the house is waiting for him and this morning, it discovers that he is not around.”

Mudavadi was expected to make a presentation alongside his Treasury and Energy counterparts Njuguna Ndung’u and Davis Chirchir.

Whereas he excused Chirchir for attending a Dubai event and informing the house of his travels in a timely manner, Khalwale, who belongs to the same political camp as the Prime CS, accused Ruto’s Cabinet of mistreating Kenyans by failing to honour Parliamentary summons.

