Thursday, November 30, 2023 – An Irish national living in Kenya has blasted President William Ruto for making millions of Kenyans sleep hungry due to the high cost of living.

Gabriel Dolan, who is a renowned activist and author, expressed in fluent Swahili that Kenyans are tired and lack energy due to over-taxation by Ruto’s government.

“Kenyans are extremely worn out by this government. Initially, they grew weary but remained mobile.

“Presently, they are experiencing defeat because of the government’s actions; introducing a new tax every day has compelled us to accept it,” Dolan stated.

Dolan also claimed that the opposition has failed to challenge and hold the government accountable for its wrongdoing effectively.

“There is no opposition. The government gets to run away with everything. So we are all alone. We would rather wake up because we have to carry our own cross,” he advised.

Furthermore, he criticised the National Dialogue Committee for approving a report that failed to address the most pressing issue.

According to him, the committee focused on issues that would only benefit government officials and were of less importance to ordinary Kenyans.

