Friday, November 24, 2023 – At least one person died in a car that exploded Wednesday, November 22 at the US-Canada Rainbow Bridge border crossing, the FBI has announced.

The incident occurred shortly before noon in a car at the border on the bridge connecting Canada to New York State.

“This is obviously a very serious situation,“ Canadian Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc told reporters Wednesday.

“We’re taking this circumstance very seriously but to speculate on the origin of this particular circumstance – the reasons why this may have happened – until we have more accurate information is simply not responsible.”

The explosion on the eve of the US Thanksgiving holiday has led to closures and delays on a busy travel day.

All four bridges between Canada and the United States – including the Peace, Lewiston-Queenston and Whirlpool – were closed, officials said.

The Peace Bridge reopened later Wednesday. Buffalo Niagara International Airport said travelers should expect additional screenings following the incident, and the US Federal Aviation Administration said the airport was closed to departing and arriving international flights.

Four photos circulating on social media show the remains of a vehicle strewn about the US-side of the border crossing.

Thick smoke and fire can be seen in the photos. One image shows a border guard shack with significant damage and charred debris next to it.

Videos reviewed by authorities show the vehicle entering the bridge on the US side and then accelerating at a high rate of speed, according to multiple law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation. Earlier reports had indicated the car was traveling from Canada to the US.

The vehicle hit a curb and went airborne over a barrier, landing in a secondary search area, where it exploded, according to the sources.

Authorities are trying to determine if the person the car is registered to and the driver found at the scene are the same person, but the condition of the remains has made it difficult for authorities to determine the identity of the driver.

The FBI, New York State Police and US Customs and Border Protection are on the scene investigating. Federal authorities are trying to retrieve video from a number of different angles because the statements from witnesses vary, sources said.

The leaders of both the United States and Canada have been briefed and are closely monitoring the situation. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she is heading to Buffalo to meet with law enforcement and emergency responders.

Federal authorities in Buffalo, New York, said the “situation is very fluid.”

The bridge was reported closed at 11:51 a.m., according to the technology coalition. Camera footage from the coalition showed haze surrounding the bridge.

There are four ports of entry between Canada and the US near Niagara Falls, according to US Customs and Border Protection. All four were closed following the incident.