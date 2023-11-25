Saturday, November 25, 2023 – Doris Tado, the lady who went viral after she was captured on camera being assaulted by her boyfriend, Raymond Nduga, is set to undergo a psychiatric evaluation after her father sought a court order.

Tado’s father, John Odour, sought the order through Agimba & Associates Advocates as he tries to rescue her from the toxic relationship with Raymond.

The court directed her to go for the psychiatric evaluation on Friday 24th November 2023 and Wednesday 29th November 2023.

The matter will come up in court on December 7th to track compliance.

Doris keeps on going back to her abusive boyfriend whenever he assaults her.

She came into the limelight in September this year after her boyfriend was captured on camera viciously attacking her at an entertainment joint along Ngong Road.

While many people expected her to cut ties with her abusive boyfriend, she forgave him and went on to display their usual PDAs on social media.

Sometime back, she also wrote a post on Facebook calling out her father for trying to interfere with her relationship with Raymond.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.