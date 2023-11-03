Friday, November 3, 2023 – The father of Liverpool football star, Luis Diaz will be freed ‘as soon as possible’, according to a representative of the rebel group that kidnapped him in Colombia.

Luis Manuel Diaz and his wife Cilenis Marulanda were kidnapped by armed men on motorbikes in the town of Barrancas in La Guajira on Saturday, October 28.

Marulanda was freed hours later but the search for her husband is ongoing.

On Thursday, the Colombian government announced Diaz Snr had been kidnapped by left-wing rebels of the National Liberation Army, also known as ELN.

A delegation has been engaged in peace talks with the group. Otty Patino, who is leading the talks, said: ‘We demand that the ELN releases immediately Mr Luis Manuel Diaz and we say as of now that they are entirely responsible to secure his life and integrity.’

Now, it’s being reported that a representative of ELN has said the group will free the footballer’s father ‘as soon as possible’.

A search by the military has been ongoing and a £39,000 reward offered to anyone with information leading to his return.

On Tuesday, Colombia international and Liverpool star Diaz urged people to join a march demanding the safe release of his father.

His Instagram post invited the ‘whole community’ to ‘bring your candle to light the light of hope’, with the picture of his father accompanied by a caption which read: ‘Free him now’.

Diaz, who joined Liverpool from Portuguese side Porto in January 2022, was set to play for his club against Nottingham Forest on Sunday but pulled out of the squad.