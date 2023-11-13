Monday, November 13, 2023 – Police have launched an investigation after five people died following a house fire in Hounslow on Sunday night with one further person still unaccounted for.

The fire ripped through the property on West London’s Channel Close with only one man managing to leave the home before the fire brigade arrived.

He was rushed to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and one person still remains unaccounted for.

Ruth Cadbury, the MP for Hounslow has offered her condolences and revealed that sadly some of the five people who died were children.

The MP said: ‘I am devastated to learn this morning that 5 people, including children, died in a fire in a house in Hounslow last night. My thoughts are with their family, friends neighbours.’

Catastrophic house fire in Hounslow: Family of five are killed.

Once firefighters managed to enter the property, they found a further five people on the first floor of the home, who were pronounced dead at the scene.

Around 70 firefighters and 10 fire engines were present at the inferno.

It is not currently clear what caused the fire and police say it is thought all five victims were from the same family.

The ground floor and first floors of a mid-terraced house were destroyed by fire and part of the roof was also damaged by the blaze.

Nearby homes were evacuated during the blaze, which was brought under control by 1.25am on Monday.

London Fire Commissioner Andy Roe has offered his condolences.

He said: ‘This is a terribly sad incident and the thoughts of all of us at London Fire Brigade are with the family, friends and all those affected at this difficult time.

‘Staff will be in the local community today to offer support and advice where needed.

‘The London Fire Brigade was called at 10.26pm and the fire was under control by 1.25am. Fire crews from Heston, Southall, Twickenham, Hayes, Feltham and surrounding fire stations attended the scene.

‘The cause of the fire is under investigation.’