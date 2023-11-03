Friday, November 3, 2023 – Self-acclaimed life coach, Solomon Buchi, is of the opinion that faithfulness in marriage is not about sexual attraction but about self-control.

According to him, there is hardly a married person who hasn’t seen someone with better beauty and physical attributes but it is always a choice to look away and remember their marital vows.

‘Faithfulness in marriage is never about attraction or sex. It is a self-control problem. There’s hardly any married person that won’t acknowledge that they’ve probably seen people with better beauty and physical attributes. It’s always a choice to look away and remember the one you’ve vowed to stick to forever.’ he wrote