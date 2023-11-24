Friday, November 24, 2023 – The FA have confirmed that they will ‘look into’ Jermain Defoe’s move from Spurs to Portsmouth in 2008 which allegedly breached transfer rules.

A report from the Times has claimed that Spurs could find themselves in hot water after evidence appears to show that they used an unlicensed agent in negotiations that saw Defoe complete a £7.5million move to Pompey.

At the time, the FA decided to take no action against Tottenham but English football’s governing body has revealed it will take a look into the case.

An FA statement on Wednesday read: ‘We are looking at the case, and as part of that we will be reviewing the arbitration panel award.’

The outlet also further confirmed that football’s governing body would be reopening the case against the north London side, having previously not taken action.

Breaching FA rules on agents has led to clubs being hit with points deductions, suspensions for directors, and transfer bans imposed. In that same year, Luton Town were docked 10 points for breaking the agent rules.

‘The case was heard by an independent arbitration panel 15 years ago,’ a spokeswoman for the FA said.

‘The FA was not a party to the arbitration. It is unclear how much information was shared with the FA at the time, and no disciplinary action was taken.

‘If there is new evidence which was not available at the time, and which suggests serious breaches of our rules took place, we will review it.’

The report from the Times claims that former West Ham and Tottenham player Mitchell Thomas – who was a ‘central figure’ in Defoe’s move to Portsmouth – was an unlicensed agent at the time.

It has been claimed that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy, Defoe and then-Portsmouth manager Harry Redknapp all dealt with Thomas during the deal.

Agents are permitted to act for a player in a transfer but must hold a licence and have a formal representation contract.

The contract between an agent and a player must contain ‘the entire agreement between the parties in relation to the agency activity’, including details of the commission due.

FA regulations at the time – that are still in place today – stipulated that players and clubs are not allowed to use unlicensed agents to complete transfer deals.

The report goes on to claim that failure to comply with these rules can result in serious sanctions, with relegation even a possibility.

The FA reportedly decided to take no action in January 2010 – despite having access to detailed phone records and knowing that Thomas had played a part in helping seal Defoe’s move to Fratton Park – as they claimed Wembley officials did not have all of the relevant documentation at the time.

One FA executive is even said to have not been made aware of the Defoe case at the time.

Thomas was named by the FA in 2008 in a list of agents that had been operating without the appropriate licence.