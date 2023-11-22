Wednesday, November 22, 2023 – A social media user has exposed two men who are said to be notorious conmen preying on unsuspecting car sellers in Kisii town.

They pose as brokers and pretend that they can connect car sellers to potential buyers.

They insist on a test drive and insist that they must go alone in the process of test driving.

They drive off and steal the car while pretending that they are on a test drive.

“I recently escaped their net and outsmarted them. In the process of test driving, I noticed they wished to go alone. But I insisted on boarding together with my friend.

“Today, they have done exactly the same thing to the man in the middle of the pictures. The car seller has proceeded to Kisii central police station to report the incident.” a car seller who was almost conned revealed.

Below are photos of the notorious conmen.

