Monday, November 27, 2023 – National Dialogue Committee Co-Chair Kimani Ichung’wah has told off Former Cabinet Secretary and DAP-K party leader Eugene Wamalwa for rejecting the final bipartisan report unveiled to Kenyans on Saturday.

In his remarks on the report, Wamalwa, who was a member of the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO), said the report fell short of addressing the main issue which was the cost of living.

As such, Wamalwa said he will not approve the report, adding that he will not also pocket any cash as a result of the exercise.

“I didn’t and will not append my signature to the NADCO report. I have not and will not accept any sitting allowance for the same because I believe we did not do justice to the single most important issue to Kenyans, which is the cost of living,” Wamalwa said.

However, in a rejoinder, Ichung’wah told him off over the remarks recounting his last moments in the committee.

According to Ichung’wah, Wamalwa left on Friday and trusted his colleagues to complete the process.

The Majority Leader revealed that Wamalwa told them that he was traveling outside the country.

“This one left on Friday ahead of the conclusion of the talks claiming he was traveling to Kinshasa and left his blessings to the rest of their team saying he would sign when back,” Ichung’wah claimed.

“As indicated in our statement, all along there were forces linked to past state capture that were hellbent on scuttling the talks. They are at pains now that the process never collapsed as they had prayed for and their state capture master is very mad,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST