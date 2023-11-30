Wednesday, November 29, 2023 – Former South Africa footballer, Papi Khomane, has tragically died in a car crash alongside his mother and uncle, his old club Orlando Pirates have revealed.

Khomane, 48, who made nine international caps for Bafana Bafana and 151 domestic appearances for Orlando Pirates, was on his way to a funeral in Newcastle, South Africa on Saturday, November 25, when he, his mother Rita, and uncle were involved in a tragic car accident.

Confirming the sad news, his former club said: ‘Orlando Pirates are saddened to learn of the passing away of former captain Papi Khomane.

‘His transformation from a quiet individual into a formidable leader during games was nothing short of inspirational.

‘During his nine years with us Papi made over 150 appearances, each time exemplifying what it meant to be a Buccaneer.

‘We cannot speak of Papi and Yster Khomane without honouring the remarkable woman behind their successes – Mrs. Rita Khomane.

‘Rita was the cornerstone of support for both her husband and her son.’

Alongside his achievements with Orlando Pirates, Khomane also helped South Africa to a third-place finish at the 2000 Africa Cup of Nations.