Wednesday, November 8, 2023 – Matt Ulrich, a former NFL player Matt Ulrich who won a Super Bowl with the Indianapolis Colts in 2006 has passed on at the age of 41.

Colts owner, Jim Irsay announced Ulrich’s death on Wednesday, November 8. He stated that though the offensive guard was with the team for a short time, his presence was felt throughout the organization.

He said;

“I am heartbroken to hear of the passing of Matt Ulrich,” Irsay said in a heartfelt post. “Matt was with us only two seasons, but left his mark on many.

“Great guy, I hear he was a great dad—and he was a Super Bowl champ. My prayers to his family.”

Ulrich was a star athlete at Streamwood High School in Illinois, receiving high honors in football and shot put before attending Northwestern.

The NFL star who went undrafted, joined Indy in 2005, appearing in 10 games in his career, winning it all alongside Peyton Manning and Co. at Super Bowl XLI.

He started a fitness company in retirement and also ventured into business. A fundraiser was set up to support Ulrich’s family following the athlete’s sudden death with nearly $30,000 being raised over the past 18 hours.