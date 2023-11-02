Thursday, November 2, 2023 – Former Mungiki Leader Maina Njenga has questioned why Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was out of the country when King Charles III arrived in the country.

Speaking during an interview today, Njenga claimed that President William Ruto did not want Gachagua to mention unwanted information.

“I would ask these people who send him out of the country especially when important guests are coming to the country, why do that?” he posed.

Njenga added that with Gachagua present in the meeting, he would have asked some critical questions concerning the Mau Mau.

Gachagua was recently away on a foreign trip to Europe.

Gachagua’s absence in the Tuesday State House event raised eyebrows with Kenyans questioning whether President William Ruto was keeping his DP away from the royal family.

More questions were raised after Opposition Leader Raila Odinga and members of the Azimio coalition were spotted at the event.

On the issue, Njenga noted that Raila would not have been at the function without prior agreement with Ruto.

“As the bible says in the book of Amos, two people cannot walk together unless they agree. Ruto and Raila talked a long time ago,” he added.

The former Mungiki leader further dismissed claims that Gachagua was the Mt Kenya kingpin as he claimed.

According to Njenga, the region lacked a kingpin and only has a 30 per cent share in the current government.

“Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is not the kingpin of Mt. Kenya. He is the Deputy President of Kenya and their government with William Ruto,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST