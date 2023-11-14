

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 – Former Mungiki Leader Maina Njenga has given an ultimatum to thieves who invaded former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Northlands Farm in Ruiru, Kiambu County, to return stolen property by December 31, 2023 failure to which they will face the consequences.

Addressing journalists after leading a tree planting exercise at the farm yesterday, Njenga directed goons who destroyed the property to ask for forgiveness.

According to Njenga, he was actively searching for the accused individuals who stole the sheep. However, he did not spell out the exact consequences if they failed to honour his deadline.

“Those who cut the trees, perhaps if they had gone and burned them like firewood, we ask them to apologise. Also, if there are any goats left at their homes, they should return them all so that they can breed as the owner intended,” he stated.

“We are trying to find those who stole goats and we have announced that by the 31st, those who stole and haven’t consumed them should bring them here.”

In March 2023, goons, allegedly sent by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, invaded the Northlands farm and, in the process, cut down trees, stole over 1,500 Dorper sheep, and set a section of the farm on fire.

Njenga led his followers in planting trees on a section of the Northlands farm as a sign of standing in solidarity with the former president.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.