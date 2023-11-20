Monday, November 20, 2023 – Former England footballer, Jermain Defoe is reportedly spending time with two different love interests at two of his mansions amid his ongoing divorce from wife, Donna Tierney.

Back in January, the ex-Tottenham Hotspur star announced the end of his seven-month marriage to Donna. Weeks later, he was then linked to influencer Alisha LeMay, 31, with the pair making their red-carpet debut in October.

They sparked engagement rumours with the outing as Alisha sported a giant diamond on her ring finger, yet days later he was spotted kissing wedding planner Paige Mallabourn­-Edmondson, 29.

Jermain, 41, has been pictured with both women at his homes, with Alisha sharing a snap in his Hertfordshire home five days after he was photographed driving Paige to his Essex abode.

Alisha was said to have moved into his Hertfordshire home in May, while Paige was reported to have moved into his Essex home earlier this month.

It’s been claimed the former footballer has an ‘unusual arrangement’ ferrying himself between the two women.

A source told The Sun: ‘Jermain likes to keep busy now he’s retired but it must be exhausting going from one mansion to another to spend time with Paige and then Alisha. Maybe he’s having a hard time trying to choose which one he wants to be with.

‘Both must know about each other and seem to be very understanding towards Jermain.’

On November 9, Jermain was seen enjoying a dinner date with Paige at a pub close to his home in Essex before driving her back to his home there – the mansion that he lived in with his ex-wife Donna.

On November 14, Alisha revealed she was spending time at Jermain’s Hertfordshire home as she snapped a selfie in his hallway.

Alisha, who is currently in Dubai shared a cryptic post on Tuesday about ‘lies’ and ‘overthinking’ after it was claimed she and Jermain had split.

She shared a snap to Instagram of a painting which read: ‘Cheer up you’re not dead yet. Hang on, let me overthink this. I won’t tell if you don’t.

It continued: ‘It’s not me, it’s you. Everybody lies. Happiness is expensive. Rags to riches. If you ever leave me, I’m coming with you.’

Alisha and Jermain’s relationship came following the breakdown of his marriage to Donna, 40, just months after their glitzy £200,000 OK! Magazine wedding last June.