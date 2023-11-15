

Join our WhatsApp channel for the latest and juiciest Gossip, Entertainment, Videos, Politics, News, Features, Lifestyle and much more, go... HERE>>>

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 – Former Arsenal, Barcelona, and Cameroon midfielder Alex Song has announced his retirement from football at the age of 36.

Song had spent the final three years of his playing career with AS Arta/Solar7 in Djibouti, where he won two Djibouti Premier League titles and two Djibouti Cups.

The 36-year-old’s most recent appearance for AS Arta/Solar7 came in the first round of last year’s CAF Champions League, playing the full 90 in a goalless draw with Al-Merrikh SC in September 2022.

Song, who, also helped oversee the development of youth players with the African club decided to hang up his boots following a 19-year stint as a senior player.

“It is with great sadness that the time has come for me to hang up my boots,” Song wrote on Instagram. “My journey that began in Yaoundé as a child, playing with no boots, in bare feet, and on hard gravel, gave me the strength and courage to succeed

“When I moved to France, playing for Bastia I thought I had achieved a miracle. However, this was only the start as my journey continued to Arsenal and Barcelona, two of the greatest clubs in the World. So many people have helped me along the way, my wife, my kids, family, friends, my agent, coaches and of course all my teammates whom I will forever be grateful.

“Of course Charlton, West Ham, Rubin Kazan, Sion, and Arta/Solar 7 will always remain in my heart. Having the honour of representing my country 60 times also filled me with great pride. I feel blessed with so many great memories that will remain with me forever.

“Lastly, I would like to thank all the fans who have supported me along the way, I will treasure everything. I hope to see you all again soon. Alex. There is only one Song.”

In his 19-year senior football career, Song also played for French outfit, Bastia and had spells with Charlton Athletic and West Ham United in England.

Before retiring, the former Cameroon international spent the last three years of his career in Djibouti, playing for Arta/Solar7.