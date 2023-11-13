Monday, November 13, 2023 – Footballer Jude Ighalo has said nobody can ‘see him finish’ which in his local parlance means disrespect him even if they decide to use a telescope.

The footballer’s post which he shared this morning on his Instagram page comes hours after his estranged wife, Adesuwa, shared a cryptic post on the same platform which many claim is directed at him.

Adesuwa in her post asked a certain ‘bro’ to move on.

Ighalo however, shared a post on saying no one can ‘see me finish’.

