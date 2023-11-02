Wednesday, November 1, 2023 – Actor Tyler Christopher has died at the age of 50.

The TV star, who was married to Eva Longoria from 2002 to 2004, passed away after a “cardiac event in his San Diego apartment” on Tuesday, Oct. 31, according to his General Hospital co-star, Maurice Benard.

“Tyler was a truly talented individual that lit up the screen in every scene he performed and relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting. Tyler was a sweet soul and wonderful friend to all of those who knew him,” Benard wrote on Instagram.

He added that his late co-star was “an advocate for better mental health and substance use treatment” who “openly spoke about his struggles” with bipolar depression and alcohol.

“We are beyond devastated by the loss of our dear friend and pray for his children and his father,” Benard finished his post.

Christopher appeared in numerous TV shows throughout his decades-long career, but was best known for his roles in iconic soap series.

He played the role of Nikolas Cassadine on General Hospital from 1996 until 2016, earning him four Emmy nominations. The actor later moved to Days of our Lives, portraying Stefan DiMera from 2018 until 2019.

Christopher tied the knot with Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria in 2002 but the pair divorced just two years later.

Christopher went on to marry ESPN reporter Brienne Pedigo in 2008, with the couple welcoming their first child, Greysun, in 2009 and their second, daughter Boheme, in 2015.

Christopher and Pedigo split in 2019.

In recent years, the troubled star had faced several legal issues involving alcohol and public intoxication.

Christopher appeared on Benard’s mental health podcast, State of Mind, in 2022, where he opened up about his addiction battle.

“At some point, you cannot survive it,” he told his former co-star.

“At some point, it will kill you – and it has. Three times, I have flatlined. And nobody knows that.

“Three times I have flatlined, and they brought me back. Twice from [alcohol] poisoning, once from withdrawal.”