Monday, November 13, 2023 – Kevin Turen, a producer on HBO’s “Euphoria” and “The Idol,” has died at 44.

A spokesperson for Penske Media Corporation confirmed the news in a statement late Sunday, Nov. 12.

“Despite his many achievements in Hollywood, Kevin’s greatest passion was his family and friends,” Jay Penske, CEO of PMC and a close friend of Turen, said in a statement.

“He was so proud of his children. He and his wife, Evelina, were resolved that their children grow up with great values and ensured they make a difference in the broader world.”

“Our collective heart breaks for them, and we all feel such a profound sense of loss. We will miss Kevin so much, and this town lost one of its brightest rising stars today.”

No other details on his death have been released.

Kevin Turen co-founded Little Lamb Productions with Sam and Ashley Levinson, which produced “Euphoria.” He also worked on Ti West’s “X,” “Pearl” and “MaXXXine.”

Little Lamb also produced “Malcolm and Marie” (2021), starring Zendaya and John David Washington, John Boyega’s “Breaking” (2022) and Olivier Assayas’ HBO miniseries “Irma Vep” (2022).

Kevin is survived by his wife, Evelina, and their two sons, Jack and James.