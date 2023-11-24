Friday, November 24, 2023 – Elon Musk, the billionaire businessman, is expected to visit Israel next week, where he will visit towns near the Gaza border that were attacked by Hamas on October 7.

During his visit, Musk will meet with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to the report.

Musk has come under fire in recent weeks for alleged failures to combat antisemitism on the social media site X, formerly Twitter, which the entrepreneur bought in April 2022.

In the midst of the controversy surrounding the endorsement of ‘anti-semitic’ posts on X, the platform owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has stated that the social media platform will file a “thermonuclear lawsuit” against the media watchdog ‘Media Matters,’ alleging that it “completely misrepresented the real user experience” and “undermined free speech.”

Musk announced earlier this week that X would donate all revenue from advertising and subscriptions “associated with the war in Gaza” to Israeli hospitals and the Red Cross/Crescent in Gaza.

Musk wrote on X (previously Twitter), “We will track how funds are spent and go through the Red Cross/Crescent.” Better ideas are always welcome. “Regardless of race, creed, religion, or anything else, we should care about the innocent.”

Musk claimed last month that he wanted to provide internet coverage to the Gaza Strip via his ambitious new Starlink satellite, which sparked outrage from Israeli officials, including Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi, according to The Jerusalem Post.

Karhi stated that he would fight any attempt to do so; however, Musk stated that if Starlink access is granted to Gaza, the company will take “extraordinary measures” to ensure that it is used solely for humanitarian purposes.