Thursday, November 23, 2023 – Elon Musk has announced that ‘all revenue from advertising & subscriptions associated with the war in Gaza’ will be donated to hospitals in Israel and the Red Cross in Gaza.

The X CEO Musk said his company will ‘track how funds are spent’ and ‘go through Red Cross/Crescent’ to ensure that funds do not end up in Hamas’ hands.

The tech mogul added: ‘We should care about the innocent regardless of race, creed, religion or anything else.’

X Corp will be donating all revenue from advertising & subscriptions associated with the war in Gaza to hospitals in Israel and the Red Cross/Crescent in Gaza — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2023

It comes after the Tesla billionaire was accused of promoting anti-Semitism after replying to a racist post with the comment: ‘You have said the actual truth.’

The controversial exchange started when a man posted a rant criticizing a Foundation to Combat Anti-Semitism campaign video.

In the video, a father is seen talking to his son about the online hatred the son has spewed, and calling him out for his rhetoric.

The X user dismissed the video, writing: ‘Jewish communities (sic) have been pushing the exact kind of dialectical hatred against whites that they claim to want people to stop using against them.

‘I’m deeply disinterested in giving the tiniest s*** now about western Jewish populations coming to the disturbing realization that those hordes of minorities that support flooding their country don’t exactly like them too much.

‘You want truth said to your face, there it is.’

Musk, who has 163 million followers, replied: ‘You have said the actual truth.’