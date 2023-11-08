Wednesday, November 8, 2023 – The World Meteorological Organisation has said the ongoing El Nino rain is expected to persist at least until April 2024.

In a statement on Wednesday, the global weather body said El Niño would influence weather patterns and contribute to a further spike in temperatures both on land and in the ocean.

“As of mid-October 2023, sea surface temperatures and other atmospheric and oceanic indicators in the central-eastern tropical Pacific are consistent with El Nino,” it said.

“There is a 90 percent likelihood it will persist throughout the upcoming northern hemisphere winter/southern hemisphere summer.”

In the update, based on historical patterns and current long-range predictions, it is anticipated it will gradually diminish during the next year around the world.

El Nino occurs on average every two to seven years and typically lasts nine to 12 months.

The Kenyan DAILY POST