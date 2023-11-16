

Join our WhatsApp channel for the latest and juiciest Gossip, Entertainment, Videos, Politics, News, Features, Lifestyle and much more, go... HERE>>>

Thursday November 16, 2023 – Thirdway Alliance Party Leader, Ekuru Aukot, has proposed recalling the entire Kenya Kwanza administration led by President William Ruto, arguing that it is leaving a heavy burden on Kenyans.

According to Aukot, the law empowers Kenyans to demand Ruto and his administration be dissolved to allow the country to hold fresh elections.

“Invoking on sovereign power and authority prescribed in Article 1 of the Constitution of Kenya, we should be able to end our contract of employment with this Kenya Kwanza administration immediately,” he stated.

Article 1 of the Constitution states that all sovereign power belongs to the people of Kenya and shall be exercised only in accordance with this Constitution.

“The people may exercise their sovereign power either directly or through their democratically elected representative,” the Article adds.

Aukot, who vigorously campaigned for Ruto in the 2022 elections, noted that since elected representatives under Kenya Kwanza have failed the electorate, Kenyans should take it upon themselves to exercise their sovereign power.

“Since election is a contract between the electorate and elected leaders or Government, why can’t the electorate end that contract as the employer?” Aukot posed in a statement shared on his social media pages.

According to the Kenyan Constitution, the sovereign power of the people is exercised at the national and county levels.

President William Ruto’s Government has been criticised for the rising cost of living, which has seen prices of commodities increased sharply.

Additionally, Kenyans have complained of increased taxation, with new taxes introduced through the Finance Act 2023.

However, Ruto has repeatedly defended his administration, stating that he was reducing the nation’s overreliance on loans and enhancing dependence on irrigation-fed crops.

The Kenyan DAILY POST