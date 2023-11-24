Friday, November 24, 2023 – Egypt has said it will deliver 30,000 litres of diesel and four trucks of gas daily to Gaza when the four-day truce starts on Friday.

The head of Egypt’s State Information Service (SIS), Diaa Rashwan, also announced early on Friday that 200 trucks of aid would enter Gaza daily.

Egypt, which shares the Rafah border crossing with Gaza, has used the crossing to facilitate aid to Gaza since the start of the war.

The border crossing has been used for the passage of third-country nationals from Gaza to their respective countries.

Most Islamic countries have also set up field hospitals near the Rafah crossing to aid wounded Palestinians.

Israel has bombed the border (the Palestinian side) in the past, but with the truce, there is an expectation of free passage of aid and people as the ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel takes effect on Friday.

Egypt has made its position known regarding the displacement of Palestinians by Israel.

A few days ago, American President Joe Biden assured Egyptian President Sisi that Palestinians will be in charge of Gaza and that no displacement to the Sinai Peninsula will take place.

Fearing a huge influx of refugees and a potential Israeli motivation to occupy Gaza, many world leaders have called on the Israeli government, led by Netanyahu, to clarify and make their plans clear after the war in Gaza.