Friday, November 17, 2023 – Nairobi County Senator, Edwin Sifuna, has mocked the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government, accusing it of rendering many Kenyans jobless after it introduced the hustler fund.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Thursday, Sifuna who is also the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party Secretary General, asserted that Mama Mbogas have no customers to sell their vegetables, even though the fund enabled them to double their capacity.

Sifuna said President William Ruto gave Kenyans hustler loans but later went to overtax them forcing many to close their businesses.

“When we talk about the Hustler Fund, ‘you are giving Mama Mboga a loan to expand her stock, but who is she selling to because you have raided customers’ pockets to an extent that people are sleeping hungry? They don’t have money to spend,” Sifuna said.

The lawmaker also advised Ruto’s government to stop giving Kenyans loans since they are not helping them.

