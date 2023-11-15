

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna, has admitted that he was drunk like a skunk last Thursday when President William Ruto delivered his annual State of the Nation address to Parliament.

Speaking on Wednesday, Sifuna, who was watching Ruto’s address at his friend’s place, said he was sipping a shot of whisky at every lie that Ruto said in his speech, and at the end he was extremely inebriated.

“For every single time you thought that a statement was untrue or even partially not true from the head of state, you had to take a shot of whisky,” said Sifuna who is also the Nairobi County Senator.

He added: “Needless to say, by the end of the president’s speech, we were extremely inebriated.”

Before the address, the politician stated that he would not be available to listen to what he called Ruto’s incessant lies.

He said he had suspected that the speech would not contain anything exciting, considering the appalling state of the nation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST