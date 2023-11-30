Thursday, November 30, 2023 – Undercover cop, Hessy Wa Dandora, has arrested a violent gangster behind a spate of robberies at Kariobangi Roundabout and its environs.

The suspected thug, identified as Benjamin Gayo Lumumba alias Weche, mostly targets matatus, particularly the flashy ones known as ‘nganyas’.

He boards the matatus and pickpockets unsuspecting passengers.

He is also involved in other criminal activities.

The suspected thug was arrested by undercover cops and a dagger was recovered from him.

The same thug was arrested in September this year but he managed to secure a bond.

See his photos below.

