Friday, November 3, 2023 – There was drama at Rubis petrol station along James Gichuru Road after a woman driving a Porsche almost ran over her husband after a disagreement.

In the amateur video shared on social media, the infuriated woman is seen lecturing her husband, who is said to be a pilot, before attempting to run over him.

“Unaongelesha nani”. Ata ndugu yako ako kwa kaburi,” the woman is heard saying as her husband tries to calm her down in vain.

He tries to open the car but she speeds off while hurling insults at him.

The man reminds her that he is the one who bought the car for her but she responds rudely.

“Enda ununue engine ( go and buy another one),” she is heard telling him as she speeds off, leaving the petrol station attendants surprised.

The video has sparked reactions on social media, with a section of social media users advising the man to repossess the car.

“Go reposes it. Never reward bad behaviour,” an X user wrote.

“That man will never recover. Total embarrassment,” another user added.

Watch the video and reactions from netizens.

