Wednesday, November 29, 2023 – A resident magistrate at Kakamega Law Courts is a disturbed woman.

This is after Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salasya threatened to kill her after she ruled against him, forcing her to seek police protection.

According to a police report, Magistrate Gladys Kiama claimed that Salasya accosted her after she ordered him to pay Ksh500,000 arrears to a businessman.

Kiama further alleged that Salasya confronted her outside the courtroom, threatened to kill her, and then took off.

Salasya, a first-time MP, was also accused of calling and sending threatening messages through WhatsApp and SMS.

Following the claims, the magistrate rushed to Kakamega Police Station to file a report, fearing for her life.

Detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have since launched investigations into the report to ascertain the validity of the matter.

The businessman had sued Salasya for failing to pay a Ksh500,000 loan despite promising to offset it within two months.

Through his lawyer, the businessman claimed that Salasya had refused to pay the loan a year later, sparking tension between the duo.

In his defence, the legislator denied borrowing the funds and claimed to have loaned the businessman Ksh1 million instead.

After reviewing the evidence, Magistrate Kiama dismissed Salasya’s claims, citing a lack of evidence, and ordered him to refund the businessman.

