Tuesday, November 21, 2023 – 301 kilograms of bhang were seized at the Sachangwan area of Bomet after a vehicle ferrying the hard drug was intercepted by police on patrol.

The lone occupant of the vehicle abandoned the cargo after a hot chase, leaving behind 8 sacks of the prohibited herb which were stashed in his KCZ 062S Toyota Noah.

Anti-narcotics detectives approximated the value of the seized bhang at Sh1 million.

Detectives are piecing together crucial leads to establish the source and the targeted market of the bhang.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.