Wednesday, November 29, 2023 – There was drama at Ibeno village in Kisii County after a man evicted his sister from their parents’ house.

The insecure man reportedly kicked out his sister because he fears that if she continues staying in their parents’ house, she might end up getting a share of the land.

He probably expected her to get married and since she is not showing any signs of moving out to settle with a man elsewhere, he was forced to kick her out to prevent her from getting a share of the land.

Photos shared on social media show the man removing his sister’s personal belongings from their parents’ house before loading them in a canter.

The lady has since reported the matter to the police.

