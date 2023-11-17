

Friday, November 17, 2023 – There was drama at a village in Kakamega after a pastor caught his wife red-handed having sex with another man in their matrimonial home.

The man of God had gone for a relative’s burial when he received information that another man had been spotted in his house.

After getting the tip-off, he stormed his home unannounced and busted his wife having sex with the man, who happened to be her ex-lover.

“She told me her husband was not around and invited me for sex. Unfortunately, we were caught. At one time, she was my wife and I even impregnated her,” the man said.

According to the pastor, it didn’t click in his mind that his wife could bring another man to their matrimonial home.

Angry villagers disciplined the woman for cheating on her husband in their matrimonial home and left her nursing injuries.

The pastor said he was done with his cheating wife and told her ‘mpango wa kando’ to take her for free.

“ I cannot live with a cheating woman. Let him take her and start life together,” he said.

Interestingly, the man is well-known to the pastor’s family.

Watch the video.

