Thursday, November 16, 2023 – Rapper Drake has taken another shot at fellow entertainer, Pusha T, in his “Scary Hours” drop, the deluxe edition of “For All The Dogs.”

On “Wick Man,” Drake avenged his longtime friend/producer Noah “OVO 40” Shebib. Recall that in 2018, Pusha released “The Story of Adidon” on which he dissed 40’s multiple sclerosis disorder with no remorse.

Drake ripped into Pusha in the new song, using the same cadence the Clipse rapper once used to diss him, and added some slander of his bank account “Man, I remember n****s was joking ’bout some tick, tick/ And now that rapper broke as f***, that boy a statistic … empty clips.”

Pusha rapped “tick, tick” to describe the clock that was supposed to spell out 40’s demise on ‘Adidon’, his venomous diss that also spilled the beans on Drake having a son.

“Wick Man” marks Drake’s 2nd Pusha snipe this year, as he also called him out on Travis Scott’s hit “Utopia” album, and invited him to pull up on his ‘Blur’ Tour but Pusha’s been noticeably quiet, even when Jim Jones got at him.