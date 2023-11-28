Tuesday, November 28, 2023 – The National Employment Authority (NEA) has claimed that President William Ruto’s government secured a total of 123,114 jobs for Kenyans both internationally and locally in a span of one year.

In a statement, the authority indicated that 105,796 Kenyans secured employment opportunities abroad between June 2022 and July 2023, with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia leading by absorbing 27,056 individuals.

Locally, the NEA revealed that it helped 17,318 individuals find employment in different counties, contributing to regional economic growth and development.

The authority further indicated that in the period, it vetted 983 agencies of which only 510 were found to be operating with valid licenses. A total of 473 operated without valid licenses.

Labour and Skills Development Principal Secretary Shadrack Mwadime told a gathering that the State was committed to eliminating rogue employment agencies taking advantage of unsuspecting Kenyans.

Since taking over the reins in regulating employment agencies, the Ministry of Labour indicated that it had received fewer distressing calls compared to those received in the years prior.

Mwadime attributed part of the success in securing job opportunities for Kenyans to putting in place measures that guaranteed migrant workers’ safety and security.

The measures included monitoring closely, introducing a barcode system for migrant workers, and a dedicated airport desk to expedite the clearance process.

For now, Kenyans living and working in Diaspora total over 4 million with recent government data showing that the lot remits Ksh500 billion annually back into the local economy.

Since taking over the reins, President William Ruto has also been globetrotting in search of opportunities for Kenyans as unemployment continues to impact local youth.

According to the Head of State, countries that have agreed to hire Kenyans in hundreds of thousands include Canada, France, the US, Germany, and Saudi Arabia among others.

