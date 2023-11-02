Thursday, November 2, 2023 – Donald Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. testified on Wednesday that he had nothing to do with preparing financial documents at the family real-estate company as he took the stand at the $250million New York civil fraud trial.

According to the lawsuit, Don Jr. and Eric were involved with drawing up fraudulent financial statements, allegations which they both deny.

The lawsuit states that Don Jr. was the person who certified the financial statements after his father became President in 2017, at which point he and Eric took over the running of the Trump Organization.

‘I should have worn makeup!’ the 45-year-old joked as photographers took pictures of him while he sat at the bench with his lawyers.

Prosecutor Colleen Faherty then asked if Don Jr. knew about GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles), and about his time at Wharton Business School.

Don Jr. said that ‘I understand what it (GAAP) stands for’ and that he studied it for ‘accounting 101, back in the late 90s’.

Asked if he knew anything else about GAAP, Don Jr. said: ‘That’s what I have CPAs (Certified Public Accountants) for.

‘I know nothing about GAAP and I’ll leave it to my accountants. That’s why I leave it to my accountants.

‘I relied on professionals and CPAs we pay millions of dollars (to). I rely on their opinions to make that assessment.

Don Jr. talked the court through how he joined his father’s company shortly after the 9/11 attacks.

Donald Trump did not show up in court on Wednesday, but took aim at Judge Arthur Engoron in a post online which read: ‘Leave my children alone, Engoron. You are a disgrace to the legal profession!’