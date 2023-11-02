Wednesday, November 1, 2023 – Donald and Melania Trump were spotted together for the first time in seven months, as the former US president remains embroiled in several legal fights.

The couple made their grand entrance at this year’s Halloween party at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort Tuesday night, October 31.

In a separate video shared online, Trump was greeted with applause as he shook his fist before making his way to a table where Melania was waiting for him to be seated.

While many guests dressed in costume for the holiday, the 45th president opted a suit and red tie combination while Melania wore a black dress.

It’s the first time the couple has been pictured together in nearly seven months, when they were seen sitting together during Easter brunch at Mar-a-Lago back on April 9.

Melania was largely out of the spotlight and distanced from her husband over the summer, choosing to stay in her NYC residence inside Trump Tower, as Donald continues to battle his several court cases.