Friday, December 10, 2023 – Flamboyant Nairobi-based lawyer, Donald Kipkorir has blasted Meru County Member of Parliament and county assembly members after Meru Governor, Kawira Mwangaza, survived an impeachment motion.

Kawira was impeached by MCAs but Senators saved her.

Meru county MPs had ganged up with MCAs to oust Mwangaza.

Commenting on his X platform on Thursday, Kipkorir termed Meru MPs and MCAs as a national shame since they can’t believe Mwangaza is their governor.

Kipkorir further said the Senate should ban Meru County MCAs from ever presenting an impeachment motion in the next 20 years.

“Meru MPs & MCAs are a national shame. They can’t believe a woman is their Governor. Meru people went to vote against Harvard Law Professor Kiraitu Murungi out of hatred & let in non-graduate Bishop Kawira Mwangaza.

“Meru County must sleep on the bed they made. Our Senate has no choice but dismiss the hot-air impeachment & ban Meru County Assembly from ever presenting any impeachment proceedings for Twenty Years,” Kipkorir wrote on X platform.

