Tuesday, November 28, 2023 – Dolly Parton’s husband fantasises about a raunchy threesome with Friends star Jennifer Aniston.

Dolly, 77, has been married to Carl Thomas Dean for 57 years. She was only 20 years old and Carl was 23 when they married in May 1966.

Despite their long-lasting romance, Dolly has admitted they have a “spicy” open marriage, but she would never allow her husband to sleep with anyone behind her back.

She admitted: “He’s not jealous and I’m not jealous of him. He knows I flirt. He flirts too. Yes, it’s an open relationship, but not sexually and I would kill him if I thought he was doing that. He would shoot me too. At the end of the day we love each other madly.”

Dolly then joked hat Carl fancies a threesome involving her and Jennifer. Dolly and Aniston starred alongside each other in Netflix film Dumplin’, and she said Carl got “crazy” when he found out they were friends.

Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Dolly explained: “My husband is crazy about her, and he was more excited that I was going to do a movie with her than he was that I got the chance to write all this music.

“See, I think he kinda fantasises, like, a threesome with us. I mean, he can’t even get it out to pee, much less get it up for three!”

Jennifer reacted to Dolly’s revelation.

She told USA Today: “My mouth just dropped. And then I laughed my a** off. That’s Dolly! It was hilarious, I think it’s flattering. And that’s Dolly’s sense of humour.

“No one in the world can get away with saying anything like that about their partner on live television, except Dolly. I mean, that is a quote.”

Jennifer admitted they “discussed it all day” but she doesn’t think they’ll get up to anything racy between the sheets.

Jennifer added: “That was just talk show fodder.”

It’s not the first time Dolly has discussed a potential threesome. The singer proposed sleeping with fellow country singers Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood at the ACM Awards.