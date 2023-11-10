Friday November 10, 2023 – The Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has raised concerns over the newly enacted Universal Health Care Bill that was assented to by President William Ruto.

In a statement, KMPDU Secretary General Davji Atellah said that the new law that proposed splitting the National Hospital Fund (NHIF) into 3, will have serious consequences for over 3 million Kenyans.

He lamented that Parliament had disregarded the union’s recommendations and bulldozed through a bill that will have negative effects on the wider health industry.

“This comprehensive medical cover must be remembered that it is not a favour from the government but rather something that all civil servants collectively decided in December 2011 to relinquish their monthly Medical Allowance of Ksh 3,500 for a Comprehensive medical scheme to be administered by the NHIF,” Atellah said.,” the Secretary-General stated.

The union stated that the newly enacted Health Insurance Act will require civil servants to dig deeper in their pockets since mandatory deductions will shoot up to Ksh5,000 from Ksh1,700 in addition to the medical cover of Ksh3,500.

”Each of our members and other civil servants will contribute a total of Ksh 8,500 per month or Ksh 102,000 annually without the comprehensive medical cover, nor assured access to care,” Atellah noted.

The Union further lamented that the deductions on those who were working in the informal sector were unfair to the low-income earners who form 80% of the national workforce.

“Our question is this, is it a sin to be jobless in this country? And when the government promises to give them ‘premium financial products’ (interpreted as loans) to help them pay, who will stand to benefit commercially?” he emphasised.

In its castigation of the Primary Health Care Bill, the union demanded the Commission of Revenue Allocation to disburse funds to level 1,2, and 3 facilities in the counties instead of the Social Health Authority to safeguard devolution.

